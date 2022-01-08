Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI): The total number of beneficiaries who received vaccinations against Covid-19 breached nine crore on Saturday, with 17.34 lakh more people receiving the shots at the 18th Mega Vaccination Camp, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, who inspected the vaccination exercise in the city, said over 90 per cent of people in Chennai have received the first dose.

"Today, the 18th Mega Vaccination Camp was held in which 17,34,083 beneficiaries received the jabs. Of this 5,71,795 people received first dose, while 11,62,288 the second dose", he told reporters. Referring to those in the 15 and 18 years group, Subramanian said till date, 22,50,444 in the category were administered the vaccines.

According to him, there were 33.46 lakh eligible beneficiaries (between 15-18 years) to receive the doses of which 22,50,444 have received the jabs.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally launched the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age groups on January 3.

Subramanian said in Chennai 92 per cent of the population have received the first dose, while 71 per cent the second dose. "Till date we have vaccinated 9,00,42,020 people in Tamil Nadu (overall)", he said.

To a query, he said there would be another round of meetings led by senior government officials to discuss about Covid-19 enforced lockdown on January 10.

Tamil Nadu on January 5 announced night curfew between 10am and 5pm from January 6 and total lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of Covid-19.

