Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 17k-mark after 75 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the state health department said. The tally of positive cases went up to 14,64,776 after 3,519 fresh infections were reported in the state, it added.

The total fatalities due to coronavirus jumped to 17,049 in Bengal since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

While 23 fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas district, 21 deaths were reported in the city, the state health bulletin said.

The rest of the casualties were from other districts of West Bengal and out of the 75 fatalities, at least 41 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 465 new cases while in the city at least 370 people tested positive for the disease, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,068 recoveries have been registered in Bengal improving the discharge rate to 97.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

So far, 14,30,949 coronavirus patients have recovered in West Bengal.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 20,046.

Since Monday, 55,645 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical tests to 1,34,05,729, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, at least 2,36,942 people were inoculated in Bengal, an official of the health department said.

Meanwhile, the state health department has given its nod to city-based Institute of Child Health to conduct clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines on children between 12-18 years from this weekend.

The state government during the day directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), and district magistrates of all the districts to analyse COVID-19 data to find out local hotspots and pockets of high incidence and identify them as "containment or micro-containment zones" as per the requirement.

"Strong surveillance measures must be instituted in these containment zones. Norms of physical distancing and Covid appropriate behaviour must be strictly enforced in those areas.

"Early testing, tracing and tracking of suspected cases must be ensured for better clinical management of such cases," an order issued by the state government stated.

