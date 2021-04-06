Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level review meeting on Monday night over the surge in coronavirus cases.

Gehlot discussed the situation with divisional commissioners, district collectors, police officers and top doctors. In the meeting, the experts laid emphasis on public participation and support in containing the spread of the virus, according to officials.

They said the government guidelines issued on Sunday was helpful in handling the situation but public participation was crucial.

The experts said people should follow self-imposed lockdown and should avoid going out if it was not necessary. The meeting is continuing.

The Monday has recorded 12 deaths on Monday and 2,429 positive cases. PTI

