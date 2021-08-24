Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) The West Bengal health department has decided to increase the number of paediatric beds especially at critical care treatment facilities across the state in view of the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Monday.

Also Read | Tevan, the Glittering Personality of the Next-Generation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Bangle Seller Under POCSO Act for Allegedly Touching 13-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately in Indore; 3 Held for Assaulting Him.

A decision was made to add beds to the existing critical care units (CCUs), paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

The number of Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) beds will also be augmented to make ready a total of 2,476 beds, the official said.

"Training of doctors including paediatricians and general duty medical officers, the nursing staff and other support staff have been arranged," he added.

Meanwhile, seven people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state on Monday taking the death toll to 18,371, the health department said.

The tally went up to 15,43,496 with 510 fresh cases.

At least 628 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said, adding that the discharge rate improved to 98.20 per cent.

Till Monday, at least 15,15,789 patients have been cured of coronavirus in the state.

The number of active cases was recorded at 9,336.

Meanwhile, over five lakh vaccine doses were administered in West Bengal taking the total number of people vaccinated to 3.67 crore, a health department official said.

Of them, over one crore have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)