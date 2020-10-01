Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 164, while 119 new cases pushed the infection count in the Union territory to 12,057.

There are 1,884 active cases of the disease in the city as of now, as per a medical bulletin issued here.

A total of 196 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,009, it said.

As many as 78,390 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 65,866 tested negative, while reports of 159 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

