New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to emulate Centre's "vaccination at workplace" model to inoculate their employees and family members, according to an official statement.

His appeal came during a visit to a vaccination camp especially organised by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block for its employees, officials and their family members above 18 years of age.

Making an appeal to all the eligible family members to get the jab at the earliest, the minister said the exclusive camp has been set up for the convenience of the DoPT officials, so that they feel encouraged to get inoculated at the earliest without wasting time.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said other ministries/departments of Government of India have also been advised to set up similar vaccination camps on their premises for the convenience of their employees and their families.

The minister noted that more than 26 crore have got vaccinated in India till date, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

This, he said, not only makes it the world's fastest vaccination drive but also makes it distinct because of the smooth manner in which it has proceeded despite the heterogeneous character of the country and a huge population of 135 crore, it said.

He said various preventive measures were taken to contain the second wave of the pandemic and vaccination is the mainstay of this strategy.

Singh said the concept of "vaccination at workplace" has emerged as a successful model and urged the states/UTs to emulate the same, the statement said.

He said the camp organised here on Tuesday will also provide an added convenience for those employees who are regularly coming to the North Block to attend their offices in DoPT and will feel at home to have this facility provided in the familiar environs.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm and compliance with which employees and their families are availing the facility and thus contributing to one of the fastest vaccination drives in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He once again renewed his appeal for speedy vaccination of all the eligible central government employees aged 18 and above.

