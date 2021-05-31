Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A new COVID vaccination site has been started at a private hospital in Vaishali on Monday.

The COVID vaccination site at Max Hospital Vaishali was inaugurated by Union Minister Gen VK Singh in the presence of the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad Ajay Shankar Pandey and Sahibabad MLA Sunil Sharma.

COVID vaccinations for people above the age of 18 years will be available at the site from Monday. People can register and book their slots through the online portal, www.cowin.gov.in.

"While the country is fighting the COVID pandemic, vaccination is the sole resource for developing safety amongst citizens, and we appeal to the public to support the Uttar Pradesh Government and District Administration in fastening the vaccination drive. We also extend our complete proactive support to fasten the vaccination drive and vaccinate more people," said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, Operations, Max Hospital Vaishali.

The hospital administration also informed about establishing another facility at a school in Indirapuram very soon that will vaccinate up to 4000 people daily. Both appointments and walk-in facility will be available for residents of Ghaziabad at this centre. (ANI)

