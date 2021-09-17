New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Opposition parties in the country and alleged that they are spreading misinformation that led to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Speaking to reporters today, Puri lauded the ongoing vaccination drive and said, "In the beginning, we were administering 40 lakh doses in a day. We then brought it up to one crore daily doses and today we had already touched 1.35 crore doses by 3 pm."

"The opposition parties were spreading misinformation that led to vaccine hesitancy. It is a matter of real happiness that we are manufacturing vaccines in large numbers. Vaccination drive has reached maturity," he said.

"We are happy that today as we have given two crore people the vaccine in a single day on PM's birthday," he added.

India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday.

As per the COWIN portal till 5:19 pm, 2,02,74,365 vaccine doses so far today.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several state governments have aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record number of Covid vaccinations today.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

"#VaccineSeva A gift to Prime minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today, on his birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of administering 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mandaviya tweeted. (ANI)

