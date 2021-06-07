Seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose, the study claimed.

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin, according to a preliminary study by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) involving healthcare workers (HCW) who have received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

Seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose, the study claimed.

The study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed, so should not be used to guide clinical practice.

It said that both vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin-- elicited a good response after two doses, but seropositivity rate and median anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield.

"Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 per cent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs. Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 per cent; 61.5 vs. 6 AU/ml; both p

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)