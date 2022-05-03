New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children across the country, company CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, he said Covovax, which has been developed by Novavax, "is now available for children in India".

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory for Patients Before Surgeries in Aurangabad.

He further said, "This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > (more than) 90%."

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children", Poonawalla said.

Also Read | Twitter's Edit Button First Glimpse Revealed, Here's How It Will Work.

Official sources on Monday had said children aged 12 to 17 years could henceforth now get the Covovax at private centres with a dose costing Rs 900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of Rs 150.

The move followed the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that the COVID-19 jab can be administered in the age group of 12-17 years.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)