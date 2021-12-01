New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) As many as 34 proposals have been recommended for financial support under a programme aimed at providing a scientific basis for traditional and ancient knowledge on indigenous cows and their products, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said a call for proposals was put up by DST for the 'Scientific Utilisation through Research Augmentation- Prime Products from Indigenous Cows' (SUTRA-PIC) programme.

Out of 337 proposals received, 34 proposals were recommended for financial support to develop socially useful and commercially relevant knowledge, process and technologies in identified thrust areas such as medicine and health, agriculture, food and nutrition and utility items, he said.

The Department of Science and Technology is the nodal department for coordinating this inter-ministerial funding programme.

The objective of the programme is to provide scientific basis for traditional and ancient knowledge of the country with respect to indigenous cows and their products through scientific research and validation, he said in a written response.

