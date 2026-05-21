India News | 'Cow Slaughter Will Not Be Tolerated': Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Demands Strict Actions Against Humayun Kabir's Remarks

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Jagadguru Swami Shri Satishacharya Ji Maharaj on Thursday strongly condemned remarks made by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir regarding ritual sacrifice and demanded strict action against him, alleging that such statements were disturbing communal harmony in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI here, the seer criticised Kabir's statement, challenging the West Bengal government's public notice issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

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"Whom do these people think they are that they are engaging in such divisive politics?... Why are they not being hanged to death? ... This is the 'Naya Bharat' (New India). If you attempt to incite anyone here or propagate malicious ideas, it will not be tolerated... I demand the West Bengal government that such an individual should be hanged to death. Such people should be hanged," Jagadguru Swami Shri Satishacharya Ji Maharaj said.

The seer also made strong remarks regarding cow slaughter, stating that such acts would not be tolerated.

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"This nation belongs to Sanatan. You must conduct yourselves in accordance with that ethos. Forget about the slaughter or ritual sacrifice of cows. Now you will not even be permitted to lay a finger on a cow. If even a single cow is slaughtered, the consequences will be severe," he said.

He further alleged that Humayun Kabir was misleading the Muslim community and disturbing peace in the state. "I think Humayun Kabir has neither pursued any formal education nor does he read the Quran or Hadith. He is misleading Muslims and needlessly disrupting the peace of Bengal," the seer said.

Earlier in the day, AJUP chief Humayun Kabir had asserted that ritual sacrifice would continue despite objections or regulatory directives.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The government can make a rule asking Muslims not to eat beef, but ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue. We won't listen to any objections."

He further stated that the practice held religious significance and had continued for centuries. "It's a tradition that has been going on for 1400 years and will continue as long as the world exists," Kabir added.

The remarks come amid discussions around the West Bengal government's public notice issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, regarding animal slaughter regulations in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)