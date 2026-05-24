India News | Cow Smuggling and Slaughter Will Not Be Tolerated, Warns Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Ahead of Bakri Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, the Maharashtra government has now taken a tough stand against the illegal transportation of cows, illegal slaughterhouses, and inhumane cruelty toward cattle.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik issued a clear warning, stating that "cow smuggling and slaughter will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

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Following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Transport Department has ordered a special inspection drive across the state. All Regional Transport Officers, Deputy Regional Officers, border check posts, and transport authorities have been instructed to carry out operations on a war footing from May 25 to May 28, according to a release.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, "Through the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the state granted indigenous cows the honor of 'Rajyamata' (State Mother). For Hindu society, the cow is a matter of faith and culture. Those involved in slaughtering and illegally transporting such sacred cows will now be taught a strict lesson under the law."

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He further said, "During specific festivals, cow smuggling increases. Cattle are crammed into vehicles, kept hungry, and transported in inhumane conditions. This is not merely a violation of law but also an attack on the sentiments of Hindu society. The strictest action will be taken against such smugglers."

According to a circular issued by the Transport Commissioner's office, special checkpoints and vehicle inspection drives will be conducted in border areas, major cities including Mumbai, and sensitive routes across the state. Every vehicle transporting animals will undergo thorough inspection to verify whether required permissions, certificates, and animal welfare regulations are being followed, the release noted.

Sarnaik clarified that "there will be no leniency for those violating the Motor Vehicles Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and central government regulations. Vehicles involved in illegal transportation will be seized directly."

The campaign will involve coordination between the Transport Department, local police, traffic police, Animal Husbandry Department, and various cow protection and animal welfare organizations. Special teams have also been deployed to stop the supply of animals to illegal slaughterhouses.

"Protection of cows is not just a legal matter but also an issue of Hindutva identity. The government will not bow before those who abuse helpless animals. The state government is committed to cow protection," Pratap Sarnaik said.

Officials concerned have also been instructed to submit a detailed report of actions taken under this special campaign to the government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)