Thiruvananthapuram, February 26: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced candidates for four Kerala Lok Sabha seats, nominating senior party leader Annie Raja to contest from the Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Pannian Raveendran has been nominated from Thiruvananthapuram, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur, and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi is currently the MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is part of the INDIA bloc, which came into existence to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections. CPI General Secretary D Raja is also one of the member of Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI Announces Candidates List for LS Polls in Kerala; Check Complete List

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said that this is a political battle. "This is a political battle. Personally, I regard Rahul Gandhi as a very good friend, a person with commitment, as a young committed leader of the Congress party, committed to Gandhian and Nehruvian policies, but the point is that while fielding Rahul Gandhi as the candidate from Wayanad, Congress has to answer three political questions," he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Flags Off ‘Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee’ Video Vans Seeking People’s Suggestion for Manifesto (Watch Video)

He further asked in this crucial battle of elections, who is the "main enemy of the Congress party, the RSS-led BJP or Left?" "In the INDIA bloc, it is very clear that the main political enemy is the RSS-led BJP. Is the Congress clear about this?" he asked. He further said that, as far as our party and LDF are concerned, our party doesn't care who is the opponent."We will fight for the cause of secular India. We will fight for the Constitution and Gandhian Nehruvian values. We believe that Rahul Gandhi has the right to contest from any seat," he added. Meanwhile, Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats.

