New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The national executive committee of the Communist Party of India met on December 3 and 4 at the party Headquarters in Delhi and called on the democratic forces to rally together to defend the federal structure of the country.

CPI General Secretary D Raja told ANI that the party alerted the nation about the move of the "RSS-controlled" government to undermine the constitutional foundations.

"The office of the Governor is being misused for this purpose, guided by the RSS ideology of centralisation. In states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, etc. the Raj Bhavans are made to act as the camp office of the BJP," he said.

Raja further demanded the abolition of the office of the Governor and called upon the party units across the country to observe 'Defend Federalism Day' on December 29.

"The CPI believes that the time has come to demand the abolition of the office of the Governor. On this issue, the National Executive of the CPI calls upon the party units all over the country to observe December 29th as 'Defend Federalism Day'. The state councils would plan various campaigns on that day," he said.

"What is happening in Kerala, LDF has organized a mass protest against the governor and also planning to hold protests in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry. We do not need Governors because they are not acting as Constitutional representatives," the CPI leader added.

Talking about the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament which is slated to begin on December 7, Raja said that his party would raise the issue of the common man inside both houses.

"In the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, the CPI will raise the issue of the common man in both houses including price hike and unemployment," he said. (ANI)

