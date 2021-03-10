Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The Left-led opposition grand alliance on Wednesday fielded CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee from the high-stakes Nandigram seat where she will fight the upcoming assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The election in Nandigram is being watched closely as Banerjee takes on her former aide, Adhikari, in a high-pitched battle.

Mukherjee was announced as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance candidate by Left Front chairman Biman Bose at a press conference.

