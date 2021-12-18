Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Saturday.

Mishra, 71, is under home isolation at present, he said.

“He had symptoms of COVID-19 and got himself tested. His reports showed that he had contracted the virus,” the official added.

