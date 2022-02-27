Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will convene a meeting on March 1 to introduce and discuss a vision document for the development of Kerala for the next 25 years.

Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan government 2.0 is not the repetition of the first and it will move forward with the public opinions.

"Development plans are implemented based on the party's vision. We will also introduce development plans at the conference that will not harm the environment. We will also introduce the development plans for the next 25 years. The second Pinarayi-government is not the repetition of the first. We are going forward by collecting opinions from the public", said Balakrishnan on the CPI-M state conference.

The Kerala CPI-M Secretary further stated that the party's state conference will be inaugurated by General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at 10.30 am on March 1 in Ernakulam. "On the same day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will introduce the party's view on Kerala's future. Apart from politburo members, 400 representatives and 23 observers will attend the conference for four days from March 1 to March 4", informed Balakrishnan.

The state conference will elect the party's new state committee. "We will give new responsibilities to the people who will come out from the state committee. We will not oust them. They will be part of the party with new responsibilities. We will talk about implementing the Central Committee's decision to make the age limit 75, for all in the committee", added Balakrishnan.

"This will be the most important conference in the history of the party. It will be a conference that proclaims the unity of the party in eliminating sectarianism under centralized leadership", added the CPI-M leader. (ANI)

