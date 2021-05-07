Kerala Finance Minister and CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac and others at alleged dinner

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala have alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won in the Vypin constituency in the recently held assembly polls due to "vote-trading" between the BJP and the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Party.

This comes in light of the controversy that erupted after the Congress party released photos of Kerala Finance Minister and CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac and others allegedly attending a dinner party held in the house of Ranjith Rajvi, NDA Convenor of the Vypin constituency in Kochi during the assembly elections.

UDF candidate and Youth Congress leader Deepak Joy alleged that this was part of vote-trading between the BJP and CPI-M across Kerala.

"The CPI-M won in the constituency just because of the vote-trading with the NDA and the alliance between apolitical organisations and communal organisations," he said in an official statement.

Apart from the Minister, Left Democratic Front candidate of Vypin constituency, KN Unnikrishnan, CPI-M area committee members and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam office-bearers allegedly attended the dinner.

SNDP Yogam is an organisation that works for the Ezhavas, one of the dominant castes in Kerala. Ranjith's wife Krishnakumari is the state president of SNDP Yogam's women's wing. Ranjith has been the constituency president of BDJS ever since the party was formed and also a leader of the Hindu Aikya Vedi. BDJS is an ally in NDA.

The CPI-M and the NDA have denied the allegations. Ranjith said, "No matter which party leader visits our home, we will receive them decently. We followed that etiquette only."

Meanwhile, CPI-M area committee member AP Prinil who attended the dinner said that allegations are baseless.

"We just visited the house seeking support for a lady, a community leader and social worker. Krishnakumari later joined the campaign for LDF candidate," Prinil said.

LDF candidate KN Unnikrishnan won the seat with a majority of 8,201 votes. (ANI)

