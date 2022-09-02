New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI), Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam has written a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressing deep concern regarding the demolition of 1200 huts in Bolliikunta village-Warangal belonging to poor people by the Police and revenue officials and demanded to address it immediately.

Viswam alleged that the demolition drive is condemnable and must be addressed immediately.

"As the leader of a government that was elected to fulfil the rights of the people, it is incumbent upon you to ensure that an in-depth investigation is carried out in this regard and that all those officials who have committed wrongdoing are punished for the same. In the interim, over 1000 people detained in the aftermath of this demolition must be released" CPI MP wrote to Telangana CM.

Upper house MP of CPI Viswam further alleged that "The destruction has also led to the homelessness of women, children, and aged people who have lost all theirbelongings in the oppressive state action. Due compensation for their losses must be given tothem and the Government must assure their well-being and safety. Further, it is pertinent to remind you of your promise to provide 2-bedroom accommodation to these underprivileged citizens. These actions perpetuated against these citizens are inconsistent with your commitments."

He also said, "Such actions in your State do not pose well for your larger proclaimed political positions. In light of the above, I urge you to intervene in the matter and ensure justice for these poor and innocent people. Of late, I have learned that you have taken specific positive steps in this". (ANI)

