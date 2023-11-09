India News | CPI MP Viswam Writes Letter to PM, Registers 'protest' to Send Indians into Conflict Zone in Israel

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports of 1,00,000 Indian workers being sent to Israel as a countermeasure to the displacement of 90,000 Palestinians due to the ongoing conflict, and urged him to register 'protest' against the move.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam in a letter to the PM said the letter has been written to register my protest against the moves by Indian and Israeli authorities to send 1,00,000 Indian workers to Israel as a countermeasure to the displacement of 90,000 Palestinians due to the revocation of their work permits subsequent to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read | Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Register Suo Motu Cases To Monitor Cases Against MPs and MLAs.

The move to send Indians into the conflict zone is wrong at many levels and also creates a dent in India's traditional support of the just Palestinian cause.

"According to reliable estimates, in over a month of violence, the death toll has risen above 10000 in the Gaza Strip and around 1400 Israelis are also dead. Sending Indian workers to such a volatile region puts a question mark before the government's concern for the safety and well-being of its citizens. These workers are being demanded in low-paying jobs and they will go abroad only to escape poverty and unemployment at home under your government. Using the destitution of fellow citizens to send them in a country which is at a deadly war is shameful, to say the least" he said in his letter.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Row: Lok Sabha Ethics Panel Cites Darshan Hiranandani’s Dubai Residency, National Security Threat, ‘Illegal’ Gratification to Indict TMC MP.

CPI MP Further said that India has traditionally maintained support for Palestinian nationhood against Israeli occupation.

"The Israeli war machinery is on a killing spree without any concern for international law or the UN's repeated pleas for a ceasefire. Sending Indian workers to enable the inhuman war against Palestinian people will put an indelible blot on India's reputation in the Global South," he added.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to endanger the lives of Indian citizens by forcing them into a war zone

"I urge you not to endanger the lives of Indian citizens by forcing them into a war zone and maintain India's traditional support to the Palestinian cause" he added.

Meanwhile, responding to the reports of Indian workers' replacement in Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi is working to ensure the safety of Indians working in the world and shared that a lot of Indians have been working as caregivers in Israel.

"We have been working towards giving our citizens access to a global workplace. We are in discussion to try and get into mobility agreements with a number of countries. In Israel, already a number of workers are employed there, especially in the caregiver sector. We have been discussing a bilateral framework in the construction and caregiver sectors. But this is a long-term initiative, I'm not as I said aware of the specific requests are numbers that are floating," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)