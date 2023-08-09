New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Wednesday wrote to the President, Droupadi Murmu, expressing concerns about Pondicherry University. He said that several wrongdoings have surfaced under the current Vice-Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh, and it is alleged that crores of rupees were misappropriated by the authorities.

CPI MP requested the President to remove Gurmeet Singh from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University in the best interests of academic exercise, fairness, and justice.

Binoy Viswam, in a letter to the president, said that “I write this letter to you to express concerns about the Pondicherry University. The Pondicherry University has remained a center of high-learning for nearly 40 years now. The contribution to research activities and higher learning by the Pondicherry University is well-known. The university is a collegiate university with its jurisdiction spread over the Union Territory of Puducherry located in Tamil Nadu (Pondicherry and Karaikal), Kerala (Mahé) and Andhra Pradesh (Yanam), and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This vast jurisdiction across different linguistic regions gives the university a unique character.”

"It is unfortunate that this esteemed place of learning is in news, not because of academic achievement but because of irregularities, corruption and degradation of academic environment. Several wrongdoings have surfaced under the current Vice- Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh and it is alleged that crores of rupees were misappropriated by the authorities. These charges are of a serious nature and the Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe in the matter," he added.

Viswam further said that a scam of this nature and magnitude is bound to hurt academic activity if the Vice-Chancellor continues, whose commitment to fairness and justice seems scant, if any.

"The term of the Vice-Chancellor has already expired, and he is on extension for more than 10 months. His continuation at the seat of authority will surely impact the multiple ongoing probes, and many of the charges are against him. Such conduct by a high functionary is bound to affect students and faculty alike, and many sections of concerned citizenry have demanded his removal," he added.

The CPI Upper House lawmaker from Kerala further stated in a letter that “I request to remove Gurmeet Singh from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University as the Visitor of the University in the best interests of academic exercise, fairness and justice.” (ANI)

