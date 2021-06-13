Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) CPI (ML) Red Star leader Sharmistha Choudhury, a prominent face of the Bhangar land agitation in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, died here on Sunday due to post-COVID complications.

She was 47 and is survived by her husband Alik Chakraborty, who had spearheaded the movement.

Choudhury, a central committee member of the CPI (ML) Red Star, had recovered after contracting the disease a month ago. However, she fell ill again and was rushed to state-run SSKM Hospital here on Saturday, a senior party leader said.

She died on Sunday due to post-COVID complications and intestinal ulcer, he said.

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and several others condoled her death.

An alumnus of Presidency University, Choudhury was a journalist for several years before plunging headlong into activism.

Residents of around a dozen villages in Bhangar, under the banner of 'Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee' (Committee for protection of land, livelihood, environment and ecology), had protested the TMC government's plans to set up a power station, alleging the project will cause health hazards and damage the ecology of the area. PTI

