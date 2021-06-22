New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urging him to consider launching door-to-door vaccination drive to reach the socially and economically marginalised sections of society.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the second wave of COVID-19 caused immense havoc in the life of every person in the country.

In the letter, he said that with the spike in death tolls and rapid spread of the virus across the country, the best efforts of healthcare workers and emergency responders were “undermined" by the "systemic failures” of health infrastructure.

"As the third wave is predicted by experts in 6-8 weeks, it is of utmost importance that governments at the Centre and in States work together to ensure that the maximum number of people are vaccinated in the country by the end of July 2021,” he wrote.

At present only 3.6 per cent of the country's population is completely vaccinated while 16.4 per cent have received at least one dose, according to the parliamentarian.

"It is of utmost importance that the vaccine programme reaches every person across society, especially those that are socially and economically marginalised. The government must explore door-to-door campaigns for vaccination across the country and all possible resources must be diverted towards this exercise," he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader also urged states to consider collaborating with organised bodies such as trade unions, workers associations and welfare associations to increase the spread of vaccination in urban areas, and to involve the Panchayati Raj system to increase coverage in rural areas.

