Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary Dr. K Narayana on Tuesday said CPI will conduct Chalo Sriharikota program against the 'privatisation' of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by the Central Government.

Dr.K.Narayana told ANI that, "CPI is expressing its happiness that the China and India border have a peaceful pact. Both China and India are the biggest countries. I hope this will continue."

"The central government is making a decision to privatise the space organisation. It is going to privatise ISRO. It should not be privatized. We are going to oppose it, CPI is organising Chalo Sriharikota program. We will see that the Central Government withdraws the decision," he added. (ANI)

