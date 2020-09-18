New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over non-payment of GST compensation to States.

Yesterday, holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties had protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises, demanding Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments to states.

The protesting MPs raised the slogan, "We want compensation of the GST."

The parties whose MPs participated in the protest included Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena. (ANI)

