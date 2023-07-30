New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar raising objection on the report on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and urged the latter to refrain from giving permission to lay the "parliamentary committee report" before the Upper House.

"I am a member of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology and it is learnt that the Committee, on July 26, 2023, adopted a Report titled ‘Citizen’s data security and privacy’ which contains a Report on the examination and Recommendations of the Committee on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill," John Brittas said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Also Read | Bihar: Newlywed Woman Disappears From Train in Kishanganj During Her Honeymoon Trip to Darjeeling, Case Registered.

"It is imperative to note that the said Digital Personal Data Protection Bill had neither been introduced before either of the Houses of Parliament till date, nor was it referred to the Standing Committee by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or the Speaker, as the case may be, for examination," he added.

CPI (M) Upper House MP from Kerala further said that according to the unequivocal provisions in Rules 331E (1) (b), 331H (a) & 331H (b) of Lok Sabha Rules and Rules 270 (b) & 273 (a) of the Rajya Sabha Rules, referred above, the Standing Committees are explicitly prohibited from examining any Bills that have not been referred to them by the Chairman or the Speaker after their introduction in either House.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2023: CRPF Provides Safe Passage and Assistance, Ensures Security of Pilgrims in Srinagar.

"Hence, it is evident that the above Report of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology said to be adopted on 26th July 2023, is void ab initio and is ultra vires of the powers of the Standing Committee conferred by the Rules. The Rules proscribe the Standing Committee from examining such a yet-to-be-introduced Bill," he added.

Brittas further said that it can be found beyond an iota of doubt that the impetuous action of the Committee in including comments and recommendations on this Bill is far beyond its jurisdiction and as such, renders the report liable to be nullified.

"I may also bring to your kind notice that I had chosen to boycott the meeting of the Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology held on July 26, 2023, protesting over the illegalities. In these circumstances, I may crave your indulgence to refrain from giving permission to present the aforementioned Report of the Standing Committee before the Rajya Sabha" he added.

CPI (M) Brittas urged Rajya Sabha Chairman to remit the said report back to the Standing Committee, citing the matter of jurisdictional ouster.

Opposition MPs on 26th July walked out of the IT Standing Committee meeting to protest against the adoption of the report on the Data Protection Bill.

The MPs demanded that the report is improper and illegal without having the final bill vetted and discussed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)