India News | CPI(M) Opposes Move to Appoint Sanjay Gupta as Himachal Chief Secretary, Cites Pending Corruption Cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) has strongly opposed the Himachal Pradesh Government's reported move to grant service extension and appoint senior IAS officer Sanjay Gupta as the regular Chief Secretary of the state, citing pending vigilance and corruption-related cases against him.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CPI(M) Himachal Pradesh State Secretary Sanjay Chauhan alleged that the proposed appointment raises serious questions over the government's commitment to its "zero tolerance against corruption" policy.

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"The post of Chief Secretary is the highest administrative office in the state and should be occupied only by an officer with unquestionable integrity, impartiality and high moral standards," Chauhan said.

He referred to an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pending before the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in Tilak Raj Sharma vs State of HP and Others, in which the court on May 19, 2026, reportedly issued notices to the State Government, Government of India and Gupta while taking cognisance of issues relating to "institutional integrity."

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According to CPI(M), the PIL mentions three pending FIRs and two criminal references against the officer. Chauhan said appointing Gupta as regular Chief Secretary while such proceedings remain under judicial scrutiny could undermine administrative transparency and institutional credibility.

The Left party further alleged that it had consistently raised concerns regarding Gupta's administrative functioning and decision-making, and had earlier demanded legal action against him.

Chauhan also referred to allegations linked to purported benami land transactions involving Chester Hills, besides alleged irregularities in procurement and contract allocation in the power sector. These include the purchase of 220/132 KVA transformers worth around Rs 71 crore by Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) and the award of the Majra-LILO 132 KV transmission line project worth nearly Rs 50 crore on a single-bid basis. He claimed complaints regarding these matters had already been submitted to vigilance authorities in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that Gupta had been arrested and suspended in 2009 after cash was allegedly recovered from his vehicle by an investigating agency, adding that the matter has now also been mentioned in court proceedings.

"Despite such serious allegations and judicial scrutiny, appointing the officer as regular Chief Secretary would be against the principles of good governance and public trust," Chauhan said.

The CPI(M) has demanded that the state government immediately withdraw the process of granting extension and regular appointment to Gupta, remove him from the post of Chief Secretary, and initiate legal proceedings against him in view of the observations made by the High Court regarding institutional propriety and administrative ethics. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)