Patna (Bihar) [India], February 28 (ANI): CPI(ML) MLAs chained themselves on Friday and demonstrated outside the State Assembly in Patna as a mark of protest against the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

CPI(ML) Mahboob Alam lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Alam said, "You have seen how the US has insulted our migrant workers and how the PM has not yet made any statements on this. We will not tolerate any compromise of the country's self-respect. India should stop kneeling in front of America..."

On February 23, Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal met the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and discussed the challenges they faced.

Speaking to the media, Punjab Minister Dhaliwal stated that the government would provide every possible aid to those who have returned home after being deported. He further stated that the government would offer jobs to deportees based on their qualifications, alongside the 50,000 jobs already provided to Punjab's youth.

Furthermore, Dhaliwal added that the industrial and steel industries are investing in Punjab, which will be giving jobs to the youth in the state. When big industries come to Punjab, the youth will be given jobs according to their qualifications.

Earlier, on February 19, Gujarat Congress MLAs protested outside the state assembly in Gandhinagar against the deportation.

Gujarat Congress MLAs gathered outside the State Assembly in Gandhinagar and shouted slogans like "Bharatiya ka ye apman nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate this disrespect against the Indians).

The third batch of 112 illegal deportees landed at Amritsar Airport on February 16 after US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

On February 5, a US Air Force plane carrying the first batch of Indian citizens who had allegedly migrated to the US illegally arrived in Amritsar, Punjab. (ANI)

