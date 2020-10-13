New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case and transfer the trial outside Uttar Pradesh to ensure there is no interference by the state government in the investigation.

In a letter written to the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha MP said only a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the incident could ensure a fair and speedy trial.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Explains How He Recovered From COVID-19: ‘Physical Fitness, Mental Tenacity and Desi Food’.

Viswam, who was in a fact-finding team of some Left and LJD MPs that had to cancel its planned visit to meet the victim's family on Sunday, said in his letter that the rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl has sent shockwaves through the entire country.

“The conduct of the Uttar Pradesh administration and police in the events that transpired since her death are even more disturbing,” he said.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2020: Assam Issues SOPs, Check Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals And Idol Immersion.

“In the recent hearing on the matter by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high Court, the family of the victim has expressed a complete lack of faith in the State administration and police. They have pleaded that further proceedings in the case be conducted outside of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The family members of the woman Monday told the Allahabad High Court that she was cremated in the middle of the night without their consent and their lawyer said they wanted the trial shifted out of the state.

Viswam further said in his Tuesday letter, ¨The family has expressed fear for their own lives and safety of other Dalit families in their village. Their fear is not unfounded given the events that have taken place in their village since the tragic incident.”

He also alleged there have been ¨concerted attempts by the State administration and police to change the narrative around the incident”.

¨It is tragic that despite such a horrendous incident, the state government continues to be apathetic towards the victim's family and has denied them basic dignity,” he said.

“It is in this context that I urge you to intervene in the matter and ensure the following – a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the incident and a fair & speedy trial of the same, transfer of the case outside of Uttar Pradesh to ensure non-interference of the UP government, strict action against all officers who have failed to perform their duty,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)