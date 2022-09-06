New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Kerala CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP V. Sivadasan wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and expressed concern over the rise in air fares during Onam festival.

In the letter, Sivadasan wrote that Onam is an occasion for all Malayalis to unite with their relatives back come home. This is the time of the year when they make sure that they get back to their near and dear ones but it is unfortunate that this joyous occasion is turned into a lucrative opportunity for minting money by the airlines, in his letter.

"Ahead of Onam, air carriers are jacking up the fares on select routes based on demand. This has affected both domestic and international travellers who wish to come home. It has been reported that ticket prices from Thiruvananthapuram to other cities have skyrocketed. And it is reported that the outbound travel after the festival will be even costlier." Sivadasan said.

He further said in the letter that as reported by the mainstream media, the flight charges are 8 to 10 times higher during Onam. There is an apprehension that a return journey after the festival is going to be very high as airlines will make use of people's need to rejoin their occupations.

Similar extraction is also practised during other festive occasions, and thus it is necessary to curb this malpractice.

"After consultation with the stakeholders, the government should introduce a price band where the upper limits are fixed. This is essential to ensure the rights of the travellers," he added.

Sivadasan further urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister for his "urgent intervention" in the matter.

"I request your kind and urgent intervention in the issue so that this unjust treatment meted out to the passengers is stopped and this Onam becomes a happy one for all Malayalis, getting back to their dear ones," he wrote. (ANI)

