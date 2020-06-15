Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | CPM to Stage Nationwide Protest Against Centre on June 16

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:08 PM IST
Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The CPM has planned nationwide protest on June 16 against the central government for the "hike in fuel prices" and other reasons.

Party's state executive member Baburao, on Monday, condemned the hike in fuel prices, saying, that the prices in the international market are decreasing day by day while in India excise duty and other cesses are increasing at the peak time of COVID-19.

Baburao said, "In March, the government decided the excise duty, Rs. 10 for petrol and Rs. 13 on diesel. By this, the government is getting Rs 2 lakh crores. It is much higher than the COVID-19 package. The people are facing health and economic crises, but at the same time government is burdening the common people, and it is inhumane." (ANI)

