Canning (WB), Oct 3 (PTI) A crab catcher was dragged away by a tiger and killed in the Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Friday when three people went into the Sunderbans jungle area, under the jurisdiction of Sunderban Coastal police station, to catch crabs, the police said.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Jharkhand, Rainfall and Thundershowers Recorded in Eastern States.

They entered Bhaijuri Khal creek in a boat when the tiger suddenly pounced on one of them and dragged him away into the deep forest.

The body of the 50-year-old man, identified as Dinabandhu Joardar of Kalidaspur village, was found near the incident site by forest deaprtment workers on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

The three men who went into the creek had permits to catch crabs, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)