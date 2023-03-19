Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Punjab Police conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the Batala city of Punjab in view of the action taken against Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

The public has been urged to avoid rumours on social media as police closed in on the fugitive Amritpal Singh.

Earlier in the day, police said two vehicles of the pro-Khalistani leader's convoy have been seized during a hot chase in Jalandhar.

SSP District Batala, police officers and BSF Jawans were present in the Flag March, they said.

SSP Batala City Ashwani Gotiyal said that any 'mischievous' activity will not be 'tolerated'.

Gotiyal said that elaborate security arrangements had been made in the city.

"To maintain law and order, he said, BSF jawans are also involved in the flag march along with the police personnel.

"Because they are definitely contributing to maintaining security," he said, adding that police are fully committed to the safety of the people.

Meanwhile, narrating the hot chase in Jalandhar, during which the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', now declared fugitive Amritpal Singh, escaped, Jalandhar DIG Swapan Sharma on Sunday said that two vehicles of the pro-Khalistan leader's convoy have been seized, adding that he crashed into motorbikes to divert the police.

"We were directed to nab him (Amritpal Singh). While chasing, he ended up on a one-lane link road ahead of us. While outrunning us he crashed into several motorbike riders, some were with the motive to divert us from the chase," Deputy Inspector General Swapan Sharma said.

The Punjab Police were chasing Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by Punjab Police, to nab him and his aides.

The senior police officer said, "while interception in Mehatpur, a crowded market, the vehicle in front, somehow managed to flee. (ANI)

But we have recovered the other two cars of his convoy."We have recovered seven illegal weapons too," he added. (ANI)

