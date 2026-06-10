India News | Crackdown on 'Mephentermine Sulphate Injection' Abuse in Gyms: Stocks Seized at Warangal in Telangana

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, seized illegally stocked and sold Mephentermine Sulphate Injections from a premises in Warangal, where the drug was allegedly being supplied to gym-goers for misuse in bodybuilding.

According to officials, the raid was conducted on June 9 at an unlicensed premises located at H. No. 10-9- 175/1, in Charbouli, Warangal, belonging to Mohammed Abdul Sohaib, following inputs received from the Commissioner's Task Force, Warangal Police.

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"During the raid, officials detected stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, 'Mephentermine Sulphate Injection,' which were being illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding. The said injections were being supplied for abuse by Mohammed Abdul Sohaib," according to the PRO, Drugs Control Administration.

The officials informed that the Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anaesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery. It is employed to elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotension (low blood pressure).

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This medication induces increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the pumping capacity of the heart and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure. It is crucial to note that only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual.

However, Mephentermine Sulphate Injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders. Certain gyms are illegally selling Mephentermine Injection to gym-goers who misuse it to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding, the DCA stated.

It added that the abuse of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections can lead to various adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, and may even result in death if misused.During the raid, officers seized 38 vials of Mephenteramine Sulphate Injections IP 30 mg/ml from the possession of Mohammed Abdul Sohaib.P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal and J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Hanamkonda, carried out the raid under the supervision of G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

The illegal stocking and sale of such prescription drugs to gym-goers constitute a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and individuals involved are liable for imprisonment of up to five years. (ANI)

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