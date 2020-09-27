By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Members of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan are divided on whether to stay in the NDA or quit it if a respectable number of seats are not given to them in the Bihar Assembly election in October and November.

An LJP MP told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "We are against quitting the NDA. We are in favour of fighting Bihar election under the banner of the NDA and I am sure the NDA will give us respect."

LJP sources said that out of six LJP MPs, four are against any decision to quit NDA and fight poll independently or explore other options in the Assembly poll.

LJP president Chirag Paswan is facing tough time on two fronts: On one hand his father is admitted to Escorts Hospital and is battling for life; on the other majority of the party MPs are putting pressure on the junior Paswan to contest Bihar Assembly under the NDA banner.

The Election Commission of India has announced the Bihar Assembly election dates in three phases and counting will be done on 10 November.

All political parties of state including NDA and Mahagathbandhan are busy in finalising seat sharing formulas for state election and it is expected that soon the NDA will announce seat arrangements for the Bihar poll.

Meanwhile, LJP MP from Hajipur Bihar Pashupati Paras said, "Through some newspapers and news channels, such news is coming that many MPs of Lok Janshakti Party are involved in anti-party activities and unfortunately my name is also being taken in it, which I feel is a conspiracy of the opposition party. I refute it."

He said in a statement that all MPs and leaders of the party are with the LJP national president Chirag Paswan till the last. Whatever decision the Lok Janshakti Party takes to make Bihar Bihar First, Bihari First will be in the interest of Bihar. My faith and loyalty is in the party national president Chirag Paswan. I stand like a rock with every decision taken by him." (ANI)

