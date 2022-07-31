Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI) Creches would be opened in 25 government offices in Kerala by the end of this year, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

George said the project, as a part of childcare facilities at workplaces, would be implemented in government offices where there are more than 50 employees.

"We have already allotted Rs two lakh each for 25 creches for this purpose. Soon, this project will be expanded to all districts," the Minister said in a release.

She said funds have been allotted to the Women and Child Development Department officers of each district to procure necessary materials for the creches.

The authorities would procure refrigerators, washing-machines, gas stove, gas connection, child-friendly furniture, utensils, baby monitoring equipment, cradles, beds, toys, bedsheets, buckets, mops and other cleaning supplies.

The Minister said in order to encourage breastfeeding, the government has already taken steps to open feeding stations in public spaces. George said the State would observe World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7.

