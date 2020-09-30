Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): A cricket betting racket was busted on Wednesday with the seizure of Rs 2 lakh and arrest of one man by the Telangana Police.

As per the police statement, the Hyderabad City Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Saifabad Police busted the racket and seized two mobile phones of the accused.

The accused, Srikanth Biradasm a native of Athanpur had resorted to collecting cricket betting amounts in and around Hyderabad from punters to make quick money illegally.

"During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tournament, the prime accused Srikanth accepted huge amounts from the punter Deepak Sony and others. The collected amount was forwarded to the main bookie named Laddu (absconding) on a commission basis," the statement said.

The accused, along with seized property has been handed over to Station House Officer Saifabad police station for further investigation. (ANI)

