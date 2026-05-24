India News | Crime Branch Arrests Two, Seizes over 2000 Rolls of Banned Chinese Manjha in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned Chinese manjha, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two accused, including a key supplier, during a raid conducted in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

During the operation, police recovered around 2,040 rolls of prohibited synthetic kite string from the possession of the accused, making it one of the significant seizures in recent enforcement actions against the hazardous material.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy 2026: Board Clarifies Incorrect Fee Deductions, Assures Automatic Refunds After Post-Result Re-Evaluation Portal Glitches.

According to police officials, the accused were allegedly involved in the supply and distribution of Chinese manjha across different parts of the national capital. The Crime Branch launched the operation following specific inputs regarding the illegal storage and circulation of the banned kite string in the area.

Further details of the case are awaited.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-56 Lottery Result of May 24 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

In a separate matter, the North Delhi Police conducted a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Milan Vihar Pushta Road under the jurisdiction of the Wazirabad police station on Saturday.

The high-intensity drive was launched following persistent complaints from local residents regarding severe dark patches along the Pushta Road stretch, which had reportedly turned the area into a breeding ground for criminal activities.

The sweeping operation was led directly by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North District, Raja Banthia, alongside a heavy contingent of security personnel. Key senior officials, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPS) and Station House Officers (SHOs), were present on the ground to supervise the block-by-block searches.

During the operation, security forces cordoned off major entry and exit points of the locality to carry out meticulous checks on suspected individuals, intense checkpoints to flag stolen vehicles or those transportable for illegal means, targeted searches for illegal firearms, narcotics, and instances of public drinking.

The primary objective of the sudden surge in police presence was to dismantle active criminal hotspots and restore a sense of safety among law-abiding citizens.

The North Delhi Police have indicated that similar surprise checks and large-scale operations will continue across various vulnerable sectors in the coming days to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)