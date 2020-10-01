New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence.

He has been remanded to 3-day police custody in the matter by a local court here.

Earlier, a Delhi court had sent Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. Khalid was produced before the Karkardooma court through videoconferencing after the end of his 10-day police remand.

He was arrested on September 14 in connection with a case registered under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump's visit.

Later, the Special Cell had started a probe into the larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi violence.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence which erupted in the northeast area of the national capital in February between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

