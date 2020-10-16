Kollam, Oct 16 (PTI): The Crime branch on Friday filed a chargesheet listing 59 accused, including 15 temple officials, in thePuttingal temple explosion at nearby Paravur on April 10, 2016, in which 110 people were killed and several others injured during an early morning fireworks display.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Crime Branch IG S Sreejit, which probed the mishap, filed the chargesheet in the Paravour Judicial First class magistrate court here.

The 533-page chargesheet has listed 1,417 witnesses, 1,611 documents and 376 objects.

At least 1,039 people were treated as outpatients in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram hospitals.

The mishap occurred when sparks during a fireworks display fell on a storehouse stocked with crackers, triggering a powerful explosion.

ThePuttingal Devi temple and several houses nearby had been damaged in the massive explosion.

