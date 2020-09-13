Panaji (Goa) [India], September 13 (ANI): The crime branch of the Goa police raided two gambling dens at two locations in South Goa, arrested two accused and seized gambled money and articles.

Raids were conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi of the Crime Branch.

During the first raid conducted on Friday night at Nr Old railway station, police caught accused Manjunath Yaragatti, resident of Margao, red-handed while accepting matka bets and seized Rs 15,900 and gambling articles.

During the second raid conducted today at 2.30 pm at Chapoli, Canacona a total amount of Rs. 22,000 was seized from accused person Ram Raikar while he was accepting the matka bets.

Both the accused persons were arrested and FIRs under section 11(2)(a) of Public Gambling Act were registered. (ANI)

