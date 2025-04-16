Panaji (Goa) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the crime branch of the Goa police has seized drugs that were smuggled in from Thailand, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said while lauding the efforts of the team that carried out the raids.

He said that the police administration, including the anti-narcotics cell and crime branch, would remain at the forefront in seizing drugs that enter Goa.

"Our crime branch conducted major raids and we have succeeded in seizing the drugs that had come to Goa from Thailand. I congratulate my crime branch and the entire team. Be it our Anti-Narcotics cell or the crime branch, we will always be at the forefront in seizing drugs," Sawant told ANI.

On Saturday, the Ribandar crime branch in Goa arrested 1 Ghana national for alleged possession of over "commercial quantity" of 60 MDMA tablets of about 26 grams worth, officials said.

Sebastian Duah (35) was arrested late Friday night by the crime branch team led by Police Inspector Vikas Deykar. A six-member team consisting of ASI Sriram Salgaonkar, HC Mangesh Deshpande, PC Sushant Pagi, PC Rupesh Gaikwad, and PC Prakash Utkuri conducted a narcotics raid near the cemetery in Rauta Vaddo, Bardez Goa, between 8.58 PM and 11.25 PM.

The accused was allegedly found in possession of one transparent polythene packet containing 60 pink, brown and orange colours tablets in rectangular and triangular shapes, which were suspected to be Ecstasy Tablets/MDMA.

The statement by the crime read, "A psychotropic substance weighing 26.304 grams worth Rs 15,00,000 approximately in international market, which are concealed in dickey of blue colour scooter of make Yamaha Fascino."

The Crime Branch has registered the offence under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th anniversary, CM Sawant allocated Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan near Panjim.

"Today, we have allocated 2,500 square meters of land for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan near Panjim. Rs 10 crores have been allocated for the same. The work will start within 6 months and conclude within 2 years," Sawant said at an event here. (ANI)

