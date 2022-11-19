Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) The special task force (STF) has arrested a criminal, who was absconding and carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi.

The arrested accused was involved in planning and doing a recce. A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far, said a senior STF official.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Delhi-Style Murder, Where Lesbian Wife Killed Husband in Jodhpur, Sends Fresh Waves of Shock After Recall.

According to STF, four cases have already been registered against the arrested accused Sonu at Badshahpur police station.

The first case was registered against him in year 2013 on the charges of seducing a girl, then in 2017 under the Excise Act and in 2021, two cases of assault and intimidation were registered against him, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Plantation Contractor, Dumps 80 Pieces of His Body in Dudhmuniya Forest; Police Solve Murder Case After Nine Months.

"We have arrested the rewarded accused involved in BJP leader's murder. We are questioning him," said DSP Javeer Singh Rathee of STF.

The local BJP leader was shot dead at a showroom on September 1 by four assailants, who had fled the spot soon after the attack.

An FIR was registered at the civil line police station.

On September 4, the crime branch, Gurugram arrested a shooter Yogesh alias Seelu, a resident of Rajasthan. Later the investigation was transferred to STF.

On September 22, the STF arrested the main accused Chaman alias Pawan, brother-in-law of the deceased Sukhbir Khatana. Chaman revealed that Sukhbir had a love marriage with his sister Pushpa in the year 2008 which he opposed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the murder plan was hatched by Joginder Khatana, brother of JJP leader Rohtash Khatana. Joginder instigated Chaman and also gave him around Rs 25 lakh. STF has arrested Joginder.

The force also questioned gangster Papla Gujjar into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)