Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): An encounter allegedly broke out between criminals and Uttar Pradesh Police in Bhadohi on Monday night. A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed by the police in an encounter.

During the firing, one of the criminals managed to flee the spot and the police are making efforts to nab him.

"During the exchange of fire one police personnel was injured. The other criminal who was accompanying the deceased managed to escape, efforts are on to nab him," said a police officer.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

