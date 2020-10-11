Ghaziabad, Oct 11 (PTI) A criminal wanted in a murder case and carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest was nabbed by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, officials said on Sunday.

Ankit alias Anuj, who was wanted in Akshay Sangwan murder case which took place in August this year, was held by police near Mahendra Puri colony in Modinagar area here, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that one country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Ankit.

A dozen people have been arrested in Sangwan murder case so far, and a search is on for two more accused who are absconding, police said.

On August 24, Sangwan was killed in a lane near his house in Krishna Kunj colony here. The assailants had opened indiscriminate firing at Sangwan, police said.

The father of the victim, Jitendra, had lodged an FIR against eight persons, including Devendra Shivach, the husband of the current BJP MLA of Modinagar, they said.

A woman named Ruby was also arrested in the case on September 8 from Kazam Pur traffic intersection in Modinagar, police said.

Sangwan had allegedly killed Ruby's brother last year over a dispute. She had hired shooters to murder Sangwan and take revenge of her brother's death, police said.

