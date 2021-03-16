Cuttack, Mar 16 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital here with serious burn injuries, and on whom a ceiling fan of the facility had fallen, has died.

Parvati Das of Jajpur district died here on Monday evening and the body has been handed over to her family members after post-mortem examination, emergency officer of S C B Medical College and Hospital Dr B N Moharana said.

The cause of death will be known after receiving the autopsy report, he said.

The deceased woman's family lodged a police complaint alleging that she had died due to the hospitals negligence.

But Moharana confirmed that the patient had not received any external or internal injury after the fan snapped from the ceiling and fell on her chest on March 8.

The woman had been admitted to the hospital with over 80 per cent burns on March 5.

