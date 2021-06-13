Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that crores of traders became victims of wrong policies of the BJP.

He also claimed there is a hue-and-cry due to the anti-trader policies of the government.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, "In BJP's reign, shopkeepers, traders and businessmen suffered heavily. Crores of traders became victims of BJP's wrong policies. The traders who were already affected by demonetisation and GST were destroyed by the lockdown."

"In BJP's reign, small shopkeepers were deceived, while selected corporate houses got all the facilities and their income increased manifold," the SP chief said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The BJP has a misconception that traders will vote for it despite the atrocities committed on them. Traders have geared up to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2022 UP Assembly elections."

