Petrapole (WB), Mar 4 (PTI) Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzaman Khan on Saturday said smuggling is a menace on both sides of the international boundary, and the border guards of his country and those of India are working towards containing it.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Launch First Bharat Gaurav Train to Northeast on March 21.

Khan exuded confidence that shortly, incidents of smuggling and infiltration across the border will come down to zero.

Also Read | India Is the Destination for Businesses, Several Ministers of G20 Countries Have Spoken of Friendshoring, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"These are issues on both sides of the border. The border guarding forces on both sides are working towards it. We are hopeful that in the near future, such incidents will come down to zero," he said on the sidelines of the BSF-BGB retreat ceremony at the Petrapole border.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is the counterpart of the BSF.

The Bangladesh home minister also lauded the role played by India during the Liberation war.

"People like us the Mukti Joddas (freedom fighters) can never forget the role played by India during our war of Independence. The way India supported us and provided shelter to one crore Bangladeshis will always be remembered by us," Khan said.

Gifts and mementoes were exchanged by the BSF and BGB after the retreat ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)