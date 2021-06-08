Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): People were seen flouting Covid safety protocols on Tuesday at Guwahati's Ganesh Gudi market, which saw huge crowds during curfew relaxation hours before noon.

People thronged the market before curfew came into place and were seen ignoring Covid-protocols such as social distancing and proper use of masks.

Sunil Jaiswal, a resident of Ganesh Gudi market area said, "Maintaining social distancing during the relaxation hours is very difficult as it is the only time for everyone to make their purchases".

Pointing at the improving Covid-situation of the state, Jaiswal said, "I hope in the coming days the impact of Covid-19 will reduce further, and the market hours will be restored to normal".

He also mentioned that the onus lies on the public to ensure the safety of themselves during these hours of curfew relaxation and that there was not much that the government can help with.

Assam government on Friday extended the partial lockdown till June 16. However, the curfew time has been reduced from 1pm to 5am daily.

There is a tal ban on the movement of individuals from 1 PM to 5 AM daily. (ANI)

